Highway Patrol worked fatal collision in Harrison County

Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a fatal collision that occurred in Harrison County on Thursday.

According to a departmental release, the collision occurred on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 a.m.. Upon responding to the call on Highway 53 in Harrison County, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol determined the crash involved a fatality.

Investigation into the incident determined the crash involved a 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, that was traveling south on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, that were both traveling North on Highway 53.

The release states John May Jr. received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.