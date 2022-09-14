Gulf Coast women open MACCC play Friday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team opens its 2022 MACCC schedule Friday when Hinds comes to town.

Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field in Perkinston will be at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

The conference eliminated divisions this year, so each team will play the other 10 teams once.

The MACCC champion will be determined by the regular season, who will also get a first-round bye in the Gulf South District tournament.

Records

• MGCCC: 2-2

• Hinds: 0-3

Last Time Out

• MGCCC beat St. Louis 4-0 on Sunday at Perkinston. Valentina Marin (Fr., Bogota, Colombia/Colegio Madre Matilde) had two assists for the Bulldogs, and Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) had two goals.

• Hinds lost 5-0 to Pearl River in Poplarville on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 3-2 in two overtimes on Oct. 1, 2021, with Leah Bennett converting a rebound for the winning goal in the 105th minute.

Three Ahead

• Tuesday, Oct. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 1 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.

