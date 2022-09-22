Gulf Coast entertains ECCC on Friday

Published 11:13 am Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team will try to raise its offensive output Friday when East Central visits Bary Thrash Field.

 

Kickoff in Perkinston is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

  • MGCCC: 3-3-1/1-0-1 MACCC, 5th place in conference
  • East Central: 2-1/2-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC settle for a 1-1 tie Tuesday at Holmes.
  • East Central beat Northwest Mississippi 4-0 in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central 3-1 at Perk on April 20, 2021, with all three goals coming off corner kicks.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

