Gulf Coast entertains ECCC on Friday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team will try to raise its offensive output Friday when East Central visits Bary Thrash Field.

Kickoff in Perkinston is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Records

MGCCC: 3-3-1/1-0-1 MACCC, 5 th place in conference

place in conference East Central: 2-1/2-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC settle for a 1-1 tie Tuesday at Holmes.

East Central beat Northwest Mississippi 4-0 in Decatur on Tuesday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat East Central 3-1 at Perk on April 20, 2021, with all three goals coming off corner kicks.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: vs. Northwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

