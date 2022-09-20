Godwin Achieves HIPAA Compliance

JACKSON, Miss. – Godwin has received compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), earning their Seal of Compliance™.

“The Seal of Compliance is a great achievement for Godwin and our parent company, Local Marketing Solutions Group, Inc. (LMSG),” said Jeff Russell, president of Godwin. “I’m very proud of our team for its hard work in earning this important certification.”

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Godwin has a storied history of serving companies in the healthcare sector, bringing success to notable clients such as Baptist Health Systems, ArchWell Health, Humana, LHP Hospital Group, Inc., and many more. The talented agency team has helped augment the important services to these clients through exceeding enrollment goals, augmenting clinic openings in multiple states, leading identity-defining branding sessions, and telling vital stories to help drive awareness and patient retention.

“Protecting personal health information is vitally important when working in healthcare,” Russell said. “We are excited to better serve our clients and their patients with this HIPAA compliance certification.”

HIPAA compliance increases Godwin’s impressive slate of tools and services and is an additional benefit for healthcare clients of the Mississippi-based agency.

This achievement was accomplished using Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™.