Galimah Named SWAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022

By David Thornton Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State University senior distance runner Jallah Galimah was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men’s Cross Country Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Galimah recorded a time of 16:13.55 at The Opener Friday hosted by Mississippi College. Two more Tigers landed in the Top 15 at the meet. Brian Koringo placed 12th with a time of 16:17.94. Tyler Duncan finished 14th with a time of 16:23.08.

FOLLOW JACKSON STATE ATHLETICS

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

For complete coverage of Jackson State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GoJSUTigers (Instagram and Twitter), Jackson State Tigers (Facebook), or visit the official home of Jackson State athletics at GoJSUTigers.com.

More Sports

Lady Maroon Tide fall to Long Beach in sweep

Lady Hornets end slump with sweep over Moss Point

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher Earns Ranking in ITA Preseason Poll

Soccer Enters Top-10 in United Soccer Coaches Poll

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar