Galimah Named SWAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State University senior distance runner Jallah Galimah was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Men’s Cross Country Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Galimah recorded a time of 16:13.55 at The Opener Friday hosted by Mississippi College. Two more Tigers landed in the Top 15 at the meet. Brian Koringo placed 12th with a time of 16:17.94. Tyler Duncan finished 14th with a time of 16:23.08.

FOLLOW JACKSON STATE ATHLETICS

For complete coverage of Jackson State athletics, follow the Tigers on social media at @GoJSUTigers (Instagram and Twitter), Jackson State Tigers (Facebook), or visit the official home of Jackson State athletics at GoJSUTigers.com.