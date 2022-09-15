Football Trio Earns Weekly Honors

A trio of Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend.

DE Nyles Gaddy was named both Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player Of The Week and BOXTOROW National Player Of The Week. RB Sy’veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and K Alejandro Mata was named SWAC Specialist Of The Week.

Gaddy (6-4, 230; Jr., Nashville, Tenn. / Univ. of Tennessee) had a career-high 3.5 sacks and career-high 4.0 tackles for loss in Jackson State’s 16-3 win over Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Gaddy led the charge for a defensive unit that recorded nine sacks and did not allow the TSU offense to cross the 50-yard line in nine of 11 possessions, including the final eight of the game.

Wilkerson (5-9, 204; So., Chicago, Ill. / Delaware St. / West Virginia) came off the bench to total 109 yards of offense in bringing a spark to running game. Wilkerson carried 15 times for 81 yards and caught three passes for 28 yards, all in the final three quarters to help erase an early 3-0 deficit as Jackson State rushed for 142 yards.

Mata (5-9, 180; Fr.; Buford, Ga.) made three clutch field goals to give the Tigers the lead in the second and third quarters. Mata made field goals of 28 and 27 yards in the second quarter, and 30 yards in the third quarter. Mata capped off his 10-point scoring game with a fourth-quarter extra point for the final margin.

The defending SWAC Champion Tigers will open their home schedule Saturday in the W.C. Gorden Classic against Grambling St. at 1 p.m. on 95.5 FM radio in Jackson, on SiriusXM Radio, and on ESPN3. Tickets are available at gojsutigers.com/tickets.