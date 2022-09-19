Fatal Crash, Jackson County

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to

a fatal crash on Highway 57 in Jackson County. A 2000 GMC pickup driven by Freddie L. Chthey, 68, of

Pascagoula, MS, was traveling South on Highway 57. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a

utility pole. Freddie Chthey received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol