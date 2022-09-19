Fatal Crash, Jackson County

Published 11:52 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 1:30 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to
a fatal crash on Highway 57 in Jackson County. A 2000 GMC pickup driven by Freddie L. Chthey, 68, of
Pascagoula, MS, was traveling South on Highway 57. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a
utility pole. Freddie Chthey received fatal injuries from the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Boil Water Notice

Fatal Crash, Jackson County

Fatal Crash, Hancock County

Fatal Crash, Hancock County

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar