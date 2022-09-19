Fatal Crash, Jackson County

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 9:40 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Preston Frank

Robertson, 34, of Saucier, MS, was traveling East on Interstate 10 when the truck collided with a parked

and unoccupied 1993 Jeep Cherokee on the right shoulder. Preston Robertson received fatal injuries

from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.