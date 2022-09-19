Fatal Crash, Jackson County
Published 11:54 am Monday, September 19, 2022
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 9:40 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded
to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Jackson County. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Preston Frank
Robertson, 34, of Saucier, MS, was traveling East on Interstate 10 when the truck collided with a parked
and unoccupied 1993 Jeep Cherokee on the right shoulder. Preston Robertson received fatal injuries
from the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.