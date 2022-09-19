Fatal Crash, Hancock County

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded

to a fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Hancock County. A 2019 Ford passenger car driven by Ernest H. Fogg,

91, of Fort Myers, FL, was traveling East on Interstate 10 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided

with a tree. Earnest Fogg received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.