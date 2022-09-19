Fatal Crash, Hancock County

Published 11:53 am Monday, September 19, 2022

By Special to the Item

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded
to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Paul
Abshire Jr., 39, of Kiln, MS, was traveling South on Highway 43 when the vehicle left the roadway and
collided with a tree. John Abshire Jr. received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Boil Water Notice

Fatal Crash, Jackson County

Fatal Crash, Hancock County

Fatal Crash, Jackson County

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar