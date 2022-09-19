Fatal Crash, Hancock County
Published 11:53 am Monday, September 19, 2022
On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded
to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by John Paul
Abshire Jr., 39, of Kiln, MS, was traveling South on Highway 43 when the vehicle left the roadway and
collided with a tree. John Abshire Jr. received fatal injuries from the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.