Failing in spite of best intentions

By Ronnie Michel

We’re not too many days into the new school year, and so far, so good. I’ve only had to make one trip to school to bring something one of my grandchildren forgot. Hopefully we’ll do better than last year.

One of the ‘running to school to bring something’ days was when my daughter Monique sent her then-first grade daughter Charlie to school in her regular uniform instead of the one for P.E.

As soon as Monique drove away, she realized her error. She rushed home, grabbed the P.E. uniform, and raced back to school. This is one of the countless times living on the street next to the school has come in handy.

Monique entered the gym where the students were still getting ready for assembly and found Charlie.

“Let’s go into the restroom so you can change,” Monique said. “I forgot today was P.E.”

Charlie laughed. “I was wondering why everyone else had the wrong uniform on!”

Even though Monique was wrong, Charlie’s confidence in her was unshakeable. In Monique’s defense, it’s the only time (so far) she has sent a child to school with the wrong clothes.

When I look around, and inside myself, I find that even the best-intentioned and well-meaning among us sometimes get things wrong. It’s why I’ve learned to transfer all my expectations and requests to the One Who cannot fail.

God offers forgiveness for past mistakes, strength for current challenges, and hope for future success. No prayer is too big or too small, and many of my prayers begin with gratitude for Hebrews 4:16. “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.”