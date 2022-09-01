Esther Lewis

Esther Lynn Lewis, age 65, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and cousins on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Anchorage, AK, she was a Legal Secretary for Gerald Cruthird and a member of West Union Baptist Church. She was a graduate of West Anchorage High School.

Lynn was the devoted daughter of Henry William “BigBoy” Lewis and Marilynn Lee Lewis; beloved sister of Laurie Jean Lewis; loving aunt of Jeffrey Scott (Wendy) Lewis; caring great aunt of Waylon Henry Lewis, Amara Belle Lewis, and Gunner Hart Lewis; and caring mom of her furbaby, Denali, a Siberian Husky. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

