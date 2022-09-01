Esther Lewis

Published 3:02 pm Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

Esther Lynn Lewis, age 65, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and cousins on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service.

A native of Anchorage, AK, she was a Legal Secretary for Gerald Cruthird and a member of West Union Baptist Church. She was a graduate of West Anchorage High School.

Lynn was the devoted daughter of Henry William “BigBoy” Lewis and Marilynn Lee Lewis; beloved sister of Laurie Jean Lewis; loving aunt of Jeffrey Scott (Wendy) Lewis; caring great aunt of Waylon Henry Lewis, Amara Belle Lewis, and Gunner Hart Lewis; and caring mom of her furbaby, Denali, a Siberian Husky. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

More Obituaries

Mary Helen Smith Crawford

Ashton Bean

Patrick Offutt Curley

Shun Labron Stubbs

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar