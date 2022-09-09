Eight fall games on tap for softball

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State softball will play eight exhibition games this fall, all in the state of Mississippi, with the first set for Friday, Sept. 30. The fall slate concludes with a doubleheader at Ole Miss on Oct. 29.

With construction of State’s new indoor facility taking place adjacent to Nusz Park, the Bulldogs will play just one game in Starkville. That contest, the fall opener against Bevill State Community College will be played across town at Starkville Academy at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

“This fall’s schedule looks a little different for us with the construction of the new fieldhouse going on Nusz Park,” Ricketts said. “We are excited to visit some different parts of Mississippi though, and we get to play at the former homes of Kat Wallace when we go to Jones and manager Al Davis with our trip to EMCC.”

The Bulldogs will then take a weekend off from competition before packing three games into two days on Oct. 14-15. MSU will play at Mississippi College on Friday night at 6 p.m. before heading to Ellisville for a doubleheader on Saturday. State plays a true road game at Jones College at 1 p.m. before meeting Northwest Florida State at 3 p.m. on the Jones campus.

Saturday, Oct. 21 features another doubleheader, this time in Scooba. The Bulldogs will play Northwest Shoals Community College at 4 p.m. before meeting host East Mississippi Community College at 6 p.m.

To close the fall, the Bulldogs head to Oxford for a pair of games against their SEC rival. State and Ole Miss will play at 3:30 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.

“Finishing up our fall tour in Oxford will be a great chance to see how the team stacks up against another SEC opponent, and we are looking forward to some good games at all our stops this fall,” Ricketts added.

