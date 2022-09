Dorothy Marie ‘Barber” Baker of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 91.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Saturday September 17, 2022, at Unity Baptist Church. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.