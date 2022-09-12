Doleac entertains at PRCC Pearl River County Alumni fundraiser concert

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Family, friends, and fans of Adam Doleac recently came to hear him sing on stage at the Ethel Holden Brownstone Center for the Arts at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville. The concert launched the 2022 – 23 Brownstone Season and served as a fundraiser for the Pearl River County Alumni Chapter and PRCC Foundation.

Over $5000 was raised to benefit student scholarships for Pearl River County and the PRCC Foundation.

“The concert was a special night for PRCC,” said Executive Director of Development Foundation/Alumni Association Delana Harris. “The opportunity to raise money for scholarships and support a talented local artist was a great combination.

“We are thankful for the support of our local alumni chapters and for everyone that purchased tickets. The Brownstone Center and the fine arts division of PRCC that oversees operations are true assets to our college. The ability to host artists like Adam Doleac provides a wonderful opportunity for our college and community.”

Attendees were treated to an evening of upbeat music coupled with ballads telling stories of love. Fan favorites “Whiskey’s Fine” and “Famous” were in the lineup along with a few cover pieces. Doleac also played a few selections from his upcoming album, Barstool Whiskey Wonderland, including “Close That Tab” and “Coulda Loved You Longer.”

Between songs, he talked about his music and where he finds inspiration for the songs he has written. This included the moving piece, “Mom and Daddy’s Money,” which reflects on how he realized what great parents he has and what they have done for him over the years. He also told the audience about how an experience of two bikers in a south Alabama bar with a moving story of love told through their tattoos inspired the song “Puzzle of Us.”

Blakely Tardie from Ponchatoula, Louisiana is a big fan of Doleac’s. She came to the concert with her mother and aunt. “The concert was so good,” said Tardie. “It was fun to sing along to some of my favorite songs of his like ‘Famous.’ I’m glad we made the drive.”

Doleac was presented with a Pearl River jersey with the number 35, the same number he wore when playing for the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Baseball Team. Bryan Maxie, a Pearl River County Alumni Chapter of The Pearl River Alumni Foundation member, presented him with the jersey and shared a bit about his connection to the family.

“I’ve known Adam since he was little and am proud of all he’s accomplished,” said Maxie. “The Pearl River County Alumni Chapter and I appreciate all who came out for the concert that will benefit students in Pearl River County with scholarships.”

ABOUT DOLEAC

Doleac is a Hattiesburg native who attended Southern Miss and played baseball while there. During his time on campus, he set the stage for a career as a singer-songwriter as most of his teammates played instruments. While honing his musical talents, he co-wrote songs with teammates including an original song posted to YouTube that received millions of views and piqued the interest of Sony/ATV Nashville’s then-CEO, Troy Tomlinson.

He moved to Nashville in 2012 which served as his home base for years of co-writing and tours before finally signing a deal with Sony/ATV. He worked on songs like Kane Brown’s “Pull It Off”, Darius Rucker’s “Don’t”, and Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Rollin” before launching his debut extended play (EP) titled Adam Doleac in 2017. The four songs on that EP had exposure on Sirius XM’s The Highway and their Highway Finds Tour.

In October 2018, Doleac made his Grand Ole Opry debut. One year later, he signed with Arista Records with songs “Famous,” “Whiskey’s Fine,” “Another,” and “Meet Me in the City” growing in popularity on country stations across the nation.

