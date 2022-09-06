Come-From-Behind Win Keeps State Unbeaten

After trailing for the first time all season, the Mississippi State soccer program netted two goals in the second half to secure the victory over Louisiana Tech (2-3-1). It’s the fourth win of the season for State, and the first in come-from-behind fashion.

“[I’m] really happy to come out with a win,” head coach James Armstrong said. “Give Louisiana Tech credit – they came out with a game plan and they got a goal in. To come out of here with a win is a big result for us, [considering we were] down, 1-0, for a big portion of the game.”

Despite the eight total shots State rattled off in the first half, it was Louisiana Tech who would need just one to take the 1-0 lead. The goal marked only the second that MSU has given up all season and was the first time the Dawgs have trailed in a match.

As Armstrong alluded to, State would continue to stick to its game plan, firing off 14 additional shots in the second half. Shot after shot was fired at the LA Tech net, but it wasn’t until the 61st minute where the Dawgs would capitalize on their chances.

Graduate senior Alyssa D’Aloise stole the ball from a LA Tech defender, who then played it to Maggie Wadsworth . The freshman began attacking toward goal before a different LA Tech defender deflected her run. Freshman Alivia Buxton would save the ball in the corner and cross the ball back into the box, landing perfectly onto the head of Hannah Johnson to tie the game at one-a-piece. It was the first collegiate goal for Johnson and the first collegiate assist for Buxton.

Twenty minutes later, graduate senior Miranda Carrasco would take the throw in for State, delivering it to sophomore Haley McWhirter . From there, the Magnolia, Texas, native would take three touches on the ball, juking past one LA Tech defender, before striking gold from distance, just outside the top of the box. The go-ahead-goal became the second of the season for McWhirter, and her first of the season to be registered as a game-winner.

State improves to 4-0-2 to stay unbeaten in non-conference play. The Bulldogs will return to action Thursday, Sept. 8, as they make the short trip to Hattiesburg for a contest at Southern Miss (0-2). That match will kick off at 4 p.m. CT.

Keeping Up With MSU Soccer

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, visit HailState.com or search for “HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.