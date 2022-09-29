Christian Academy swim places second in MAIS championship

In the program’s fifth year of competitions, Heritage Christian Academy’s swim team took second place at the Co-ed Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) Championship.

The meet was held on Sept. 26 in Jackson, Mississippi where boys and girls swimmers in grades 1-6 competed for the Academic Athletic Conference trophy. HCA competed against 17 schools, taking 27 swimmers where 11 of those swimmers placed in the top ten in their events.

In first place was First Presbyterian Day School with 197 points, HCA placed second with 151 points and Presbyterian Christian School placed third with 143.5 points.

First place relays:

Stella Beach, Kayley Salinas, Leah Davis and Calie Jo Quave won the girls grade 4-6 100-medley relay. Beech, Salinas, Davis and Kristen Salinas won the girls grade 4-6 100-freestyle relay. Emma Massy Lana Davis, Alex Klope and Karoline Geraci won the girls grades 1-3 medley relay.

Top individual performers:

Sixth grader Stella Beach won the 25 and 50 free races. Sixth grader Kayley Salinas won the 100 m and 50 fly races. Third grader Holden Beech won the 25 free and 25 fly races. Third grader Emma Massey won the 25 fly.

Other top performances came from Lana Davis who placed second in the 25 free and third in the 50 free races. Alex Klope took third place in the 25 breasts race and Kristen Salinas took third in the 100 IM.

The team is coached by volunteers Renee Salinas, Jenny Massey and Lynne Stockstill.

“We’ve been going to this meet for five years, we’ve kind of worked our way up and it’s always been a goal of ours,” said Salinas.

Last year’s HCA team placed fifth in the MAIS championships. Salinas said this year’s placement was a big accomplishment for the swimmers and the program.

“This wasn’t success over night, between the parents’ support and the coaches it’s been something that’s been building for years…this was a complete team win this wasn’t one kid standing out,” said Salinas.