Bulldogs trounce St. Louis 4-0

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team played its first game on the new artificial surface at Bary Thrash Field, and they made it a happy occasion Sunday.

The Bulldogs polished off St. Louis 4-0 to improve to 2-2 on the season. It was their last non-conference game of the season ahead of their MACCC schedule.

“I saw some good things, especially in the first half,” Gulf Coast coach Aaron Avila said. “We were moving the ball like we’ve been training and trying to find those runs and combinations. We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be at times, so we left a lot on the table. But overall, we’re progressing.”

Gulf Coast had a huge possession advantage in the first half, and they had several good chances before finally breaking through in the 33rd minute. Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock), who had hit the post on a free kick about eight minutes earlier, got put in on goal by Mariana Gonzalez (Fr., Cartago, Costa Rica/Colegio Calasanz) and made it 1-0.

Valentina Marin (Fr., Bogota, Colombia/Colegio Madre Matilde) hit a through ball about 90 seconds before halftime that Morgan Pickering (Fr., Wiggins/Stone) turned into a 2-0 lead.

Gonzalez found Lainey Cunningham (Fr., Wiggins/Stone) for her first goal of the season in the 50th minute. Palisi got her second of the game and fifth of the season 18 minutes later for the final score. Marin picked up her second assist.

“Keeping the shutout was the best part of it,” Avila said. “We played every player who was healthy. We’re in that transition of trying to get everybody adjusted to college play, so that was good.”

Gulf Coast opens MACCC play Friday when Hinds visits Perk. Kickoff at Bary Thrash Field is set for 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

