Bulldogs tie Holmes 1-1

Mississippi Gulf Coast had to rally to tie Holmes 1-1 in men’s soccer action on Tuesday in Ridgeland.

After Holmes scored in the 15th minute, Michael Bell (So., Jackson/Murrah) converted a pass from Bryan Maradiaga (So., Gulfport/West Harrison) tied it up 11 minutes before halftime.

Gulf Coast is not 3-3-1 overall, 1-0-1 in MACCC play.

The Bulldogs are back at home on Friday. They’ll entertain East Central at Bary Thrash Field in a match slated to start at 7 p.m. It will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

