Bulldogs settle for tie in MACCC opener

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast gave up a goal with three seconds left in regulation that forced overtime Friday at Bary Thrash Field. The women’s soccer team had to settle for a tie with Hinds after two extra sessions left it 2-2.

“That’s a lack of experience from our players on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively,” Bulldogs coach Aaron Avila said. “Too many missed chances, too many bad decisions in the attack and not enough composure in the final third and in the back third, as well. Both of those goals were just lack of composure. We beat ourselves.”

They didn’t actually lose, but it sorta felt like it. Gulf Coast is now 2-2-1 after its first MACCC game of the season. Hinds is 0-3-1.

The teams were scoreless at halftime, but Mariana Gonzalez (Fr., Cartago, Costa Rica/Colegio Calasanz) put the Bulldogs out front in the 54th minute. She collected a pass from Alyssa Palisi (So., Diamondhead/Hancock) that set it up.

Tiffany Beasley (Fr., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs), playing for the first time in a couple of weeks, doubled the lead 12 minutes later when he blast deflected off an Eagles defender and past the keeper.

“She gave us a little bit something extra out wide,” Avila said. “Especially the way they were playing, we knew we could have success out wide. We did, but when we got in front of goal, we just weren’t clinical enough to finish our chances.”

Gulf Coast also hit the crossbar twice after the break, but could never get a third one in.

Hinds scored in the 83rd minute to set up the drama in the dying seconds of regulation.

The Bulldogs travel to Ridgeland on Tuesday to play at Holmes. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.