Bulldogs record sweep of Kennesaw State in home opener

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State volleyball program fed off a raucous environment and cranked a .410 hitting percentage to roll to a 3-0 sweep [25-17, 25-15, 25-19] over Kennesaw State inside the Newell-Grissom Building during Thursday’s home opener at the Maroon and White Invite.

“It was awesome to be at home and get a 3-0 win in front of our awesome fans,” head coach Julie Darty Dennis said. “It has been a while since we have been at The Griss. To be on our home court, hear our fans and have that support has been awesome.”

Gabby Coulter paced the Bulldogs (6-0) offense racking up 31 assists and tacking on six digs.

Sania Petties, Lauren Myrick and Gabby Waden were lights out offensively. The trio combined for 30 of State’s 40 kills, with each garnering 10 apiece.

Petties’ 10 kills were coupled with a .714 hitting percentage and three blocks. Waden followed suit with a .500 hitting clip and three blocks. Myrick added three digs, one block and one ace to her 10 kills.

Deja Robinson pitched in five kills, which turned into five points for MSU. Shania Cromartie provided 12 digs and three kills for the Bulldogs.

“Overall, it was super balanced,” Dennis said. “It was nice to see three attackers with 10 kills apiece and I think that says a lot about our serve and pass. Gabby [Coulter] is doing a great job running the offense and getting everybody involved. Defensively, we are pretty good, we are digging a lot of balls. I think the back court did a great job anchoring everybody and it was just nice being at home and getting a win.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs limited Kennesaw State to 31 kills and a .131 hitting percentage. Lilly Gunter fueled the back row with a match-leading 16 digs.

“To get a clean sweep to start the Maroon and White Invite feels good,” Dennis said. “I think we need to prepare and bounce back as we get into our Houston match tomorrow and South Alabama the next day. This is going to be a tough tournament and that is what we signed up for.”

Mississippi State is back in action on Friday, taking on Houston at 6 p.m. before wrapping up the Maroon and White Invite against South Alabama on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both matches will be streamed online via SEC Network+ and the Watch ESPN app.

