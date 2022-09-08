Bulldogs lose close one at No. 15 ECCC

Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer coach Aaron Avila thinks his team can play better after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at No. 15 East Central.

That’s an encouraging sign for a young team playing a ranked team on the road in Decatur.

“We didn’t play very well today,” Avila said. “The girls were a little bit nervous, and we made too many silly mistakes with the ball. We just could never get in the rhythm.”

The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first half, when Skyler Vance (Fr., Grenada/Kirk Academy) put her team in front. Valentina Marin (Fr., Bogota, Colombia/Colegio Madre Matilde) got the assist.

“That’s her first collegiate goal,” Avila said. “It gets her on the scoreboard, and hopefully that gives her some confidence going forward. Hopefully, she can build off that, too.”

Her goal in the 41st minute was answered by East Central with 15 seconds left in the half. The Warriors (3-0) went ahead in the 53rd minute, and Gulf Coast couldn’t find an equalizer.

Gulf Coast is scheduled to play St. Louis Community College at 10 a.m. on Sunday in Meridian. Bad weather is in the forecast, though, which could result in a change in those plans.

