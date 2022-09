Bulldogs look to seize opportunities vs. No. 8 EMCC

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast coach Jack Wright and his staff have been talking to his team about seizing their chances on the play-to-play level.

It’s easy to extrapolate and apply that idea to the big picture this week as the Bulldogs gear up for a huge showdown Thursday against No. 8 East Mississippi at A.L. May Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve talked about taking advantage of opportunities,” Wright said. “It’s going to be very tough to predict exactly when and where plays can be made, but when that opportunity comes, be ready to make it. We have to play hard from snap to whistle. We have to be prepared to make something happen.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Perk, with the game streamed by ESPN+. The game can be watched at https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=d401d23c-a8d8-492c-ae8d-a8bc34e7c55f, or listen to the radio broadcast at SuperTalk 103.1 FM or at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Gulf Coast remains just outside the NJCAA top 15, and a win against EMCC would certainly catapult the Bulldogs into the rankings.

The Lions turned to Eli Anderson last week to make his first collegiate start, and he completed passes to 13 different receivers while going 33-for-42 for 300 yards and four touchdowns. East Mississippi beat Holmes 45-9.

“They have a lot of dynamic offensive skill guys, and they spread the ball around,” Wright said. “They make you defend the whole field. I think their quarterback completed 12 passes in a row last week, so he’s finding his groove. They present a lot of challenges.”

He said the Lions defense is active, athletic and sound. Their linebackers and safeties fly to the ball and make lots of tackles.

Gulf Coast continues to get strong play out of defensive lineman Ricardo Williams (So., Jackson/Provine). He recovered a fumble in last week’s 45-7 win over Southwest Mississippi and had three total tackles.

“Ricardo has been a very, very good player here both years,” Wright said. “He didn’t start much as a true freshman, but he played a lot. You go back and look at that film, he was really good. He’s better now. He’s a leader and he has the right mindset. He’s gonna play at a very high level of ball when he leaves here, and he’s an example of the type of player and student-athlete we want in our program.”

Game #4

WHO: No. 9 East Mississippi (2-1) at MGCCC (2-1)

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

WHERE: A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Perkinston

WATCH: ESPN+ https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=d401d23c-a8d8-492c-ae8d-a8bc34e7c55f

LISTEN: SuperTalk Mississippi 103.1 FM and https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch

The Series

Series record: Gulf Coast leads 32-29-4

First Meeting: 1929

Last Meeting: Nov. 2, 2019, Gulf Coast 31, East Mississippi 7

Notes: Gulf Coast broke a seven-game losing streak in the series with a win in the 2019 MACJC Semifinal … Gulf Coast has 10 shutouts in its 31 victories, the last of which came in 1983 … East Mississippi has six shutouts in its 29 victories, the last of which came in 1987 … Gulf Coast’s longest win streak in the series in seven games (1975-86) … East Mississippi’s longest winning streak is 10 games (1987-2008) … The biggest Gulf Coast win in the series was a 55-0 victory in 1983, while the biggest East Mississippi win came in 1961 (49-0).

Series History

