Bulldogs faces No. 4 Holmes on the road

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team gets a stern test Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to Ridgeland for a showdown at No. 4 Holmes.

Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 1 p.m. The game will not be streamed.

Records

MGCCC: 2-2-1/0-0-1 MACCC, T-5 th place in conference

place in conference Holmes: 5-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC tied Hinds 2-2 in the MACCC opener at Perk on Friday.

Holmes beat East Central 3-0 at Ridgeland on Friday.

Previous Meeting

Holmes beat Gulf Coast 4-0 in the MACCC/Region 23 Tournament semifinals on May 22, 2021.

Three Ahead

Friday, Sept. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.

