Bulldogs faces No. 4 Holmes on the road

Published 10:47 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team gets a stern test Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to Ridgeland for a showdown at No. 4 Holmes.

 

Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 1 p.m. The game will not be streamed.

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-2-1/0-0-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
  • Holmes: 5-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC tied Hinds 2-2 in the MACCC opener at Perk on Friday.
  • Holmes beat East Central 3-0 at Ridgeland on Friday.

Previous Meeting

Holmes beat Gulf Coast 4-0 in the MACCC/Region 23 Tournament semifinals on May 22, 2021.

Three Ahead

  • Friday, Sept. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

Men’s Soccer tries for 2nd straight

