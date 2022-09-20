Bulldogs faces No. 4 Holmes on the road
Published 10:47 am Tuesday, September 20, 2022
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team gets a stern test Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to Ridgeland for a showdown at No. 4 Holmes.
Kickoff on the Ridgeland Campus is set for 1 p.m. The game will not be streamed.
Records
- MGCCC: 2-2-1/0-0-1 MACCC, T-5th place in conference
- Holmes: 5-0/1-0 MACCC, T-1st place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC tied Hinds 2-2 in the MACCC opener at Perk on Friday.
- Holmes beat East Central 3-0 at Ridgeland on Friday.
Previous Meeting
Holmes beat Gulf Coast 4-0 in the MACCC/Region 23 Tournament semifinals on May 22, 2021.
Three Ahead
- Friday, Sept. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 30: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 1 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.