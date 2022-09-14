Bulldogs begin title defense Friday

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team begins defense of its MACCC championship Friday when the Bulldogs open conference play at Bary Thrash Field.

Gulf Coast entertains Hinds in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

The conference eliminated divisions this year, so each team will play the other 10 teams once. The MACCC champion will be determined by the regular season, who will also get a first-round bye in the Gulf South District tournament. The men’s regular-season champion will host the tournament.

Records

MGCCC: 2-3

Hinds: 0-4-1

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 2-1 to St. Louis on Friday at Perkinston. The Archers got a goal in the final three minutes to win.

Hinds lost 6-2 at Pearl River on Tuesday in Poplarville.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 5-2 on Oct. 1, 2021, with five different Bulldogs scoring. Klaidas Pudlauskas had two assists.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Oct. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 3 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.