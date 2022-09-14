Bulldogs begin title defense Friday

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team begins defense of its MACCC championship Friday when the Bulldogs open conference play at Bary Thrash Field.

 

Gulf Coast entertains Hinds in a game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at http://mgcccbulldogs.com/tickets, and the game will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

The conference eliminated divisions this year, so each team will play the other 10 teams once. The MACCC champion will be determined by the regular season, who will also get a first-round bye in the Gulf South District tournament. The men’s regular-season champion will host the tournament.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 2-3
  • Hinds: 0-4-1

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC lost 2-1 to St. Louis on Friday at Perkinston. The Archers got a goal in the final three minutes to win.
  • Hinds lost 6-2 at Pearl River on Tuesday in Poplarville.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Hinds 5-2 on Oct. 1, 2021, with five different Bulldogs scoring. Klaidas Pudlauskas had two assists.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Oct. 20: at Holmes, Ridgeland, 3 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 23: vs. East Central, Perkinston, 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Oct. 27: at Itawamba, Fulton, 4 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

EMCC opens fall golf season with seventh-place team finish at Corinth’s Shiloh Ridge

Gulf Coast women open MACCC play Friday

Six players score in No. 7 PRCC’s rout of Hinds

No. 16 Pearl River crushes Hinds to improve to 5-0

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar