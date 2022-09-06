Brunetta Nelson

The Celebration of Life for Brunetta “ Sister Girl” Nelson, Age 74 of Picayune, MS., who passed away, Sunday, September 04, 2022.

Service will be held Saturday September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. Reverend Brain Dees of East Jerusalem Baptist Church, will officiate at the service assisted by her Pastor Reverend Henry Marshal of Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. Burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

Brunetta was raised in Picayune ,MS. She retired from NASA and The Picayune School System to work in her garden. She was a Member of Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. She Enjoyed gardening, cutting her grass, baking cakes, cooking her signature seasoned food dishes for her friends, and letting her children know she was the boss. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her Parents Floyd Dunlap and Helen Nelson Dunlap , and sister Geraldine Dunlap Haynes (Husband) Fred L Haynes Sr., Her nephews Chris “Pa Pooh” Taylor, Fred “Bo” Haynes Jr., Jerome Haynes, her niece Helen Haynes, and great nephew Morris “Bobby” Haynes.

Left to cherish her beautiful memories her sons James (Agina) Nelson, Maurice (Trista) Nelson, Omar Nelson, Terry (Melanie) Nelson, and Michael Nelson, and her daughter Britteny Nelson and Curtis Magee, eighteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her Special cousin (sister) Mary Alice Scott and her Niece Chris Taylor Cooper, and so many beautiful cousins and friends, she truly loved.

Mask Required