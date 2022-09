Bridgett Carrol Smith of Carriere, Mississippi, passed away on September 20, 2022, at the age of

59.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Tuesday September 27, 2022, at Picayune Funeral

Home. Service will take place 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 28, 2022, at Picayune Funeral

Home Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

