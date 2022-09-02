Birth announcements collected from Highland Community Hospital

Shelby Rith Martin Morella and Jrett Mitchell Morella II of Carriere, announce the birth of their daughter, Nevayah Claire Morella, born on Aug. 11, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Taylor Dawn Winkel and Aaron Paul Owens of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter, Charlotte Lucile Owens, born on Aug. 10, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Heidi Eliska Nicole Lee and Kevin Dewayne Jenkins of Picayune announce the birth of their son, Kay’syn Dewayne Jenkins, born on Aug. 8, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Gracie Morgan Sessions and Christian Joseph Juan of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter Gabrielle Elizabeth Juan, born on Aug. 15, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Miricale Nicole Banks and Amari Lewis, announce the birth of their son Amri Lewis Wanya Jr.. born on Aug. 17, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Kayleigh Marie Moon of Picayune, announced the birth of her son, Rylan Drue Williams, born on Aug. 16, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Emily Michele Whitfield and Brandon Landrum of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Avery Bayne Landrum, born on Aug. 15, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Demi Marie Rester and Timothy Robert Hampton of Carriere, announce the birth of their son Banks Alexander Hampton, born on Aug. 18, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Jasmine Leanna Reavis and Ashton Joseph Albert of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Xavier Joseph Albert, born on Aug. 21, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

Mariela Moreno Cruz and Remodgeo Jerome Smith of Picayune, announce the birth of their daughter Amiliani Marie Moreno Cruz, born on Aug. 21, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.