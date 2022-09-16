Bayard Lamar Lott

Bayard Lamar “B.L.” Lott of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Monday September 12, 2022, at the age of 90.

B.L was a native of Poplarville, Mississippi. A former hospital administrator, he was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge 2321 of Slidell, Millbrook Country Club, and Honorably Discharged from the United States Army. He was a graduate of Poplarville High School, Pearl River Community College, Mississippi Southern College (Univ. of Southern Mississippi), and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita Claire Lott.

He is also survived by daughter Jeanette Browder of Brandon, MS, and sons Larry Lott of Columbia, SC and Lamar Lott of Brandon, MS, five grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

He is preceded by his parents, John Wiley Lott and Ola Mae Coulter Lott; brothers Robert Lott, Dwight Lott, and D.J. Lott all of Poplarville.

A memorial will be held at a date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.