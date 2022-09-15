Barry Stewart, age 62, of Picayune, MS passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Columbia, TN, he was a Diesel Mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Blackburn Stewart.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Wilma Cooley Stewart; sons, Jeremy (Jennifer) Stewart and Bradley (Jennifer) Stewart; grandchildren, Rachel (Dylan) Green, Emma Stewart, Braidleigh Stewart, and Braidlynn Stewart; brothers, Houston (Debbie) Stewart and Terry (Candy) Stewart; sisters, Lorrie (Ricky) Collins and Tina Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.