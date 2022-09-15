Barry Stewart

Published 2:21 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Special to the Item

Barry Stewart, age 62, of Picayune, MS passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date to be determined.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Columbia, TN, he was a Diesel Mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Blackburn Stewart.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Wilma Cooley Stewart; sons, Jeremy (Jennifer) Stewart and Bradley (Jennifer) Stewart; grandchildren, Rachel (Dylan) Green, Emma Stewart, Braidleigh Stewart, and Braidlynn Stewart; brothers, Houston (Debbie) Stewart and Terry (Candy) Stewart; sisters, Lorrie (Ricky) Collins and Tina Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Death Notices

Dorothy Baker

William Gary Smith, Jr.

Debra Holcomb Boudreaux

Jacob Darin Kipker

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar