Barbara Rice

Barbara Stanton Rice, age 65, of Carriere, MS passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held for Barbara, and her husband Joseph Luther Rice, Sr., on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 AM, in the Saint Margaret Mary Church, 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell, LA. There will be a visitation prior to the Mass from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Chicago, IL, she was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Slidell, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Elmer Stanton and Sylvia Doucet Stanton; and her husband, Joseph Luther Rice, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joseph (Theresa) Luther Rice, Jr., Wendy (Wayne) Jean Mulkey, Michael Don Meazell, Broc Joseph Rice, Greg (Dawn) Phillips, and Gary Phillips; and her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Burial for both Barbara and her husband, Joseph Luther Rice, Sr., will be conducted at a later date in the Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL.

