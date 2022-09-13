Ashton Lowery

Funeral Services for Ashton Kyle Lowery, age 32, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church.

Burial will be in West Union Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Bud Putnam will officiate the service, assisted by Bro Cody Ladner.

A native of Carriere, MS, he worked in the Oilfield and was a member of West Union Baptist Church. Ashton enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Stephen Roche; and his paternal grandparents, Billy Lowery and Marie Lowery.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Michael and Judy Lowery; his sons, Eli and Blaine Lowery; his sister and brother in law, Becca Lowery and Dylan Vivoni; maternal grandmother, Jane Roche; niece, Kollins; uncles and aunts, Rodney Roche, Joy Creel, Kenny (Carolyn) Lowery, Tony (Mary Ann) Byrne, cousins, Wade, Scotty, Logan, Meaghan, Jordan, and Austin.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com