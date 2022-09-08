Arrests collected on Sept. 8, 2022

Jacob Scott Kennedy, 30, 1537 Highway 11 South; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for court order.

April Ann Maricle, 51, 118 Iris Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for controlled substance violation.

Alvin Lamont Peel, 28, 801 Hunt St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 1, for two counts of controlled substance violations, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and false pretense.

Tracy Lynn Penton, 53, 3 Walnut Grove Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for drug court violation.

Marlin Edwin Ray, 38, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 1, for two counts of stalking, two counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest by fleeing and contempt of court.

Wallace O’Neill Stogner, 44, 75 Sid Juan Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 1, for court order.

Brian Keith Alexis, 31, 560 Moeller Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 2, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Jo Beall, 39, 206 West Sycamore Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for three counts of contempt of court and foreign fugitive warrant.

Christopher Ladell Cowart, 50, 111 Wiggins Rd., Columbia; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 2, for domestic violence third offense.

Dennis Fitzgerald Bowden, 31, 310 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for contempt of court.

Richard D. Dossett Jr., 52, 283 Grady Lewis Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for domestic violence and two counts of petit larceny.

David Ryan Edicott, 39, 116 Esses; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for probation violation.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 20, 66 A Lazy B Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for probation violation.

Scott Morris, 42, 89 Alan Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for domestic violence.

Malik Abdul Rahim, 21, 55 Bridgefield Ct., Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 2, for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Matthew John Belk, 31, 2708 Quail Lane, Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 3, for controlled substance violation and domestic violence.

Michael Wayne Patton, 57, 1509 E. Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 3, for stalking.

Steven K. Sanderson, 61, 79 George Pearson Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 3, for contempt of court.

Tonya Landrum, 30, 18 Hellens Lane, Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 4, for domestic violence.

Juan Tristan, 45, 120 N. Curran Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 4, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Isah Lee Drummond, 50, 115 Caroline St., McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 5, for abusive calls to emergency telephone service.

Justice Abel Marshall, 26, 33 Tameena Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 5, for domestic violence.

Danny O’Neal Peters, 28, 270 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 5, for two counts of domestic violence.

Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle, Apt. P2; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 5, for public drunk/profanity.

Richard Roscoe Smith, 36, 114 Hidden Oaks Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 5, for probation violation.

Javon Kenneth Barrett, 26, 48 Wiggins Rd., Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Christopher Lee Gardner, 30, 1044 Stanford Lake Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for resisting arrest by fleeing in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, controlled substance violation and sale, possession or use of controlled substance within a correctional facility.

Jack Richard Knowles, 40, 49 Easy St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 6, for controlled substance violation.

Frenchie Bell Nelson, 38, 91 Bay Meadows Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for domestic violence.

Maurice Zachary Nelson, 50, 91 Bay Meadows Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for domestic violence.

Sharon Marie Ncolaides, 70, 6743 Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for 10 counts of county vicious animal ordinance violation.

Leslie Marie Spiers, 47, 6083 Daugherty Rd. #18; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 6, for contempt of court.

Shelton Scott Andrews, 64, 4112 River Ridge Rd., Summit; arrested by PRCSO on Sept 7, for uttering forgery.

Kevin Anthony Hernandez, 34, 26 Justin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 7, for foreign fugitive warrant.

James Howard Kirkland, 39, 112 Woodland Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 7, for photographing or filming another without permission where there is expectation of privacy.