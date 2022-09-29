Arrests collected on Sept. 29, 2022

Heath Arthur Bland, 29, 30 Deer Meadow, Sumrall; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for contempt of court.

Lashunda Denise Dawson, 34, 1300 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

James Douglas Dennis, 30, 317 Carey Byrd Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 26, for court order.

Alyssa Marie Faulkner, 18, 109 Oleander Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Roxanne Marie Guidry, 59, 1008 Chestnut Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for two counts of embezzlement.

Paris Peshon Hawkins, 30, 905 Clover Circle; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 26, for probation violation.

Jonathan Robert Hernandez, 41, 882 Oio St., Diamondhead; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 26, for three counts of false pretense.

Carl Lamont Jenkins, 48, 1300 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for contempt of court.

Stephen Austin Joyce, 20, 115 Bass Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for domestic violence.

Gary Lynn Varnado, 57, 46 Hodnett Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for controlled substance violation.

Michael Lee Williams, 22, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Nancy Marilyn Busby, 68, 1201 S. Mageehee St., Lot 25, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for DUI second.

Austin Lee Hayes, 26, 4614 Debras Trace Lane, Katy, Texas; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for controlled substance violation.

Chrishauna L. Magee-Newton, 42, 928 Betsy Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for false statement of failure to disclose information for program aid.

Eli Stone Schneider, 45, 2044 Miller St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCO on Sept. 27, for domestic violence.

Michael Chance Strickland, 33, 3106 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for domestic violence.

Megan Lizabeth Bickham, 33, 290 Buck Branch School Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for trafficking a controlled substance.

Tania Hadley Emboulas, 46, 28 Abrey Aden Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for DUI.

Gerald Dewayne Jett, 33, 2213 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 28, for DUI.

Cecily Dana Stockstill, 25, 5302 Firefly Lane, Everton, Ark.; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 28, for probation violation and commercial burglary.