Arrests collected on Sept. 29, 2022

Published 11:19 am Thursday, September 29, 2022

By Staff Report

Heath Arthur Bland, 29, 30 Deer Meadow, Sumrall; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for contempt of court.

Lashunda Denise Dawson, 34, 1300 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

James Douglas Dennis, 30, 317 Carey Byrd Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 26, for court order.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Alyssa Marie Faulkner, 18, 109 Oleander Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Roxanne Marie Guidry, 59, 1008 Chestnut Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for two counts of embezzlement.

Paris Peshon Hawkins, 30, 905 Clover Circle; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 26, for probation violation.

Jonathan Robert Hernandez, 41, 882 Oio St., Diamondhead; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 26, for three counts of false pretense.

Carl Lamont Jenkins, 48, 1300 Kingsway Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for contempt of court.

Stephen Austin Joyce, 20, 115 Bass Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for domestic violence.

Gary Lynn Varnado, 57, 46 Hodnett Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for controlled substance violation.

Michael Lee Williams, 22, 111 Tulip Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 26, for possession of a stolen firearm.

Nancy Marilyn Busby, 68, 1201 S. Mageehee St., Lot 25, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for DUI second.

Austin Lee Hayes, 26, 4614 Debras Trace Lane, Katy, Texas; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for controlled substance violation.

Chrishauna L. Magee-Newton, 42, 928 Betsy Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for false statement of failure to disclose information for program aid.

Eli Stone Schneider, 45, 2044 Miller St., Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCO on Sept. 27, for domestic violence.

Michael Chance Strickland, 33, 3106 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 27, for domestic violence.

Megan Lizabeth Bickham, 33, 290 Buck Branch School Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for trafficking a controlled substance.

Tania Hadley Emboulas, 46, 28 Abrey Aden Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 28, for DUI.

Gerald Dewayne Jett, 33, 2213 Walker St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 28, for DUI.

Cecily Dana Stockstill, 25, 5302 Firefly Lane, Everton, Ark.; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 28, for probation violation and commercial burglary.

More Records

Arrests collected on Sept. 26, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 22, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 15, 2022

Arrests collected on Sept. 8, 2022

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar