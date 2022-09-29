Arrests collected on Sept. 26, 2022

Matthew Newell Brown, 46, 11 Cascio Rd., Hattiesburg; arrested by MHP on Sept. 22, for controlled substance violation.

Seaira Destiny Bush, 22, 1510 Bender St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Jerry Bradley Douglas, 25, 211 Richardson Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 22, for trespassing, stalking and malicious mischief.

David Paul Jackson, 64, 269 Pea Ridge Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 22, for two counts of taking away of a motor vehicle.

Jarvis Bernard McCall, 32, 1710 East Canal St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for statutory rape.

David Lynn Miller, 61, homeless; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 22, for unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages and indecent exposure.

Justin Stanley Pearson, 38, 149 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for controlled substance violation.

Archie Lee Samples, 49, 998 Lott Town Rd., Sumrall; arrested by MHP on Sept. 22, for expired tag, driving while license suspended, controlled substance violation and no proof of insurance.

Jennifer Michelle Smith, 33, 193 Roy Burge Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for possession of a controlled substance.

George Edward Taylor, 36, 2108 Baker Rd., Mobile, Ala.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for grand larceny.

Aaron Keith Vanhoutan, 46, 281 Holden Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for aggravated domestic violence.

Joseph Dewitt Woodard, 32, 100 Beaver Dan Rd., Apt. UT B, McHenry, Miss.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 22, for false pretense.

Nathan Christopher Bonin, 68, 2602 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 23, for public drunk/profanity.

Michael Baron Bouvier, 56, 5912 Highway 43 N., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 23, for disorderly conduct.

John Dale Comeaux, 53, 846 B. Beach Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 23, for petit larceny.

Mark Allen Gibson, 64, 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for marking and uttering instrument in own name under pretense that it is act of another of same name.

Zipporah Latisha Hall, 43, 133 Greenview Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for false pretense.

Gina Gwen Lee, 54, 307 S. Steele Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for exploitation or neglect of vulnerable adult, and two counts of credit card fraud.

Don Russell Lewis, 63, 859 Herrin Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Fernando N. Mejia, 21, 420 Maryland, Miss; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for DUI.

Robert Luke Emory Moore, 29, 1389 Oakbluff Dr., Lancaster, Texas; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for possession of a controlled substance.

Delrae Deyonntae Smith, 22, 22 Redmond Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 23, for fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

Amber Nicole Windam, 37, 101 Elm St. arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 23, for shoplifting.

Carrie Lynn Alligood, 25, 211 Crosby St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 24, for grand larceny.

Earl Van Fleming, 33, 708 Freeman St., Winona, MIss.; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 24, for domestic violence.

Colton Dean Huston, 29, 80 A. Old Highway 26, Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for two counts of contempt of court.

Kade Austin Penton, 20, 16 Roger Penton Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 24, for contempt of court.

Dontrell Cornelius Jones, 20, 1210 Pinewood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 25, for DUI and possession of marijuana.

Ashley Nicole Jordan, 37, 1208 Pinewood Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 25, for possession of paraphernalia and two counts of controlled substance violations.

Jazzlynn Pennie Ann Summers, 22, 17084 Cooper Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 25, for contempt of court.

Darius Diqun Threats, 27, 517 Martin Luther King, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 25, for domestic violence and malicious mischief.