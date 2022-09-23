Arrests collected on Sept. 22, 2022

Wallace Junior Bailey, 51, 200 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 15, for probation violation.

Gwendolyn Budinger, 32, 68 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for domestic violence.

Lisa Suzanne Burge, 41, 36 Mittie Burge Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for possession of paraphernalia.

Ricky Lee Burge, 56, 36 Mittie Burge Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for probation violation, carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and possession of paraphernalia.

Justin Ingram, 24, 290 Buck Branch Rd., Poplarville; arrested Sept. 15 by PRCSO, for possession of paraphernalia.

Latoya Phenique Jackson, 37, 24086 Fernwood Dr., Franklinton, La.; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 15, for trafficking a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in motor vehicle.

Zack Curtis Sanderson, 43, 18 Magnolia Dr., arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 15, for foreign fugitive warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Haschel Smith, 57, 11 Cary Kirkland, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 15, for domestic violence, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Kristiano Jordan Chavez, 21, 708 West St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 16, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Ashton Lane Davis, 24, 57 Covered Bridge, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 16, for DUI.

Kendall Raymard Jones, 18, 165 Shorty Burgess Rd., Lot 17; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 16, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Anthony Garrard Magee, 46, 1340 Edward Lane, Bogalusa, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 16, for driving while license suspended, improper lighting and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

John A. Nash, 54, 565 Progress Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 16, for petit larceny.

Sandra Kay Craddock, 27, 27 Cecil Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, fleeing in a motor vehicle and improper use of a motor vehicle.

Rodney John Walker, 41, 378 Lakeside Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 17, for DUI and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kayle Jerrod Abram, 36, 601 Jarrell St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 18, for contempt of court.

Erica Hartsuff, 39, 70 Gumpond Beall Rd., Lumberton; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 18, for two counts of credit card fraud.

Donald Kenneth Smith, 51, 7861 Highway 11 N., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 18, for domestic violence.

Justin David Allen, 34, 52 Happy Camper Lane, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 19, for expired tag, driving while license suspended and no proof of insurance.

Ashley Nervetta Popovits, 34, 55 Pine Grove Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 19, for DUI, malicious mischief and possession of paraphernalia.

Wayne Savoy, 57, 106 Hide-A-Way Lake, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 19, for domestic violence.

Eddy Cabrera Garcia, 32, 604 Kepel Court, Kissimmee, Fla.; arrested by MBN on Sept. 20, for controlled substance, no proof of insurance, failure to stop to submit vehicle for weighing, no log book and transportation or possession of alcoholic beverage.

Timothy Franklin Harris, 42, 102 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for controlled substance violation.

Lazaro Julian Izquierdo-Crespo, 38, 940 East Fourth St.; arrested by MBN on Sept. 20, for controlled substance violation.

Wiley Ray Lee II, 46, 196 Morgan Seal Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for contempt of court and receiving stolen property.

Joe Albert Strickland, 55, 3615 Amtico Dr., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 20, for failure to register as a sex offender.

Harold Bruce Terrell, 40, 904 Telly Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 20, for DUI.

Lavan Tracy Barber II, 39, 143 Mitchell Chapel Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Christine Marie Caminita, 42, 807 Huntwick Circle, Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Stacy Galle, 37, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. I-70; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 21, for sexual battery.

Alexander Cole Hendrix, 32, 102 Donna Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 21, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jesse Ray McCuin, 33, 6130 Ceasar Necaise Rd., Perkinston; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 21, for failure to stop when signaled, driving while license suspended, switched tag, careless driving, improper equipment, improper lighting and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Dustin Lamon Murphree, 39, 1321 Third Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 21 for contempt of court.

Alphonso Thompson, 44, 1209 Fern Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 21, for DUI.