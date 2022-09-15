Arrests collected on Sept. 15, 2022
Published 3:04 pm Thursday, September 15, 2022
Jermaine Henry Galloway, 28, 6083 Daughtery Rd., Apt. 59, Ocean Springs, arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 8, for probation violation and shoplifting.
Angelica Leticia Perez, 39, 64 Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 8, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by fleeing.
Triston Varnado, 18, 191 Audubon Place; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 8, for disorderly conduct.
Matthew Adams, 26, 926 Clover Circle; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for disorderly conduct.
Jasmine Louise Anthony, 32, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. D15; arrested by MDOC on Sept. 9, for aggravated assault.
Tiffany Lynn Clemmens, 29, 940 Bellevue Place, Apt. 216; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance within a correctional facility and controlled substance violation.
Shannel Georgianne Dreux, 48, 147 Fountain Dr., Slidell; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for shoplifting.
Kathryn Leann Dunaway, 37, 405 E. Smith St., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 9, for reckless driving, passing a vehicle on the left side and following too closely.
Tessa Lynn Fortenberry, 41, 14 Clarence Frierson Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for petit larceny, uttering forgery, grand larceny and sale, delivery or transfer of a stolen firearm.
Timothy Eugene Nixon, 31, 849 Herrin Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 9, for domestic violence and malicious mischief.
Arcelon Joseph Callais, 33, 311 Vaughn St.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for malicious mischief and commercial burglary.
Carrie Ann Chermamie, 45, 166 Ulman Stockstill; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for contempt of court.
Brandy Nicole Frisella, 43, 259 Buck Stewart Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for DUI.
Sophia Danielle Grebs, 30, 130 Lilac Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for public drunk/profanity.
Nicholas John Guillot, 41, 392 Barton Ave., Luling, MIss.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 11, for controlled substance violation.
Frederick Wayne Newton, 33, 812 Fifth St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 11, for domestic violence.
Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle, Apt. P2; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 11, for trespassing.
Maurice Arabie, 58, 152 Harvey Burhes Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for controlled substance violation.
Javaze Kashawn Bowden, 26, 10 Moore, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for court order.
David Charles Chester, 64, 16 Watermelon Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for to counts of controlled substance violations.
David Scott Chester, 42, 16 Watermelon Lane, Poplarville; arrested by carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
Kimberlie Michelle Chester, 50, 16 Watermelon Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for controlled substance violation and tampering with physical evidence.
Arthur Joseph Delaney, 53, 34 Childs Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for contempt of court.
Lashunda Monique Jones, 50, 122 Greenview Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 12, for surrendered bond, resisting arrest by fleeing, public drunk/profanity, shoplifting, disorderly conduct and contempt of court.
Candace Ann Killenger, 52, 46 Daryll Smith Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for controlled substance violation.
Jay Kirt Russell, 52, 56 Shorty Burgess Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 12, for controlled substance violation.
Justin David Allen, 34, 52 Happy Camper Lane, Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Sept. 13, for foreign fugitive warrant.
Darrell Conquest, 31, 407 Colombus Dr., Lithia Springs, Ga.; arrested by MHP on Sept. 13, for receiving stolen property.
Tyrone Cummings, 27, 878 Hubbart St. SW., Atlanta, Ga.; arrested by MHP on Sept. 13, for receiving stolen property, no driver’s license and expired tag.
Andrew Roberts Olivo, 29, 548 Highway 90, Apt. 421, Bay St. Louis; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 13, for contempt of court.
Alphonso Thompson, 44, 1209 Fern Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 13, for DUI.
Karlton Cozell, 60, 932 East Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 14, for DUI refused test.
Bruce Martin Loga, 61, 98 Quail Court A&B; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 14, for trespassing.
Joshua Demond Richardson, 32, 1215 Fern Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 14, for three counts of contempt of court.
Pablo Navor Vega, 19, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 14, for providing false information to a law officer, obstructing public street, resisting arrest by fleeing, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.