Arrests collected on Sept. 1, 2022

Jeffrey Lynn Drawdy, 53, 72430 Cecil Flemming Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 25, for reckless driving, disobeying traffic device and failure to yield to emergency vehicle.

Christopher Kennedy, 30, 229 Richardson Ozona Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 25, for controlled substance violation.

Bradley Phillip Ladner, 56, 14 Kelly Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 25, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and domestic violence.

John Horn Batiste, 28, 201 Airport Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 26, for probation violation.

Damorae Brown, 15, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 45; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 26, for attempted murder.

Omando Arness Davis, 22, 1223 Kingsway Dr., Apt. 45,; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 26, for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.

Timothy Herman Frierson, 61, 54 Davis Dawsey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 26, for six counts of controlled substance violations.

Christpher Wayne Giddens, 29, 978 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 26, for malicious or mischievous injury to dog or colt.

Justin William Humphries, 30, 26 Sugar Creek Rd.; arrested by MHP on Aug. 26, for expired tag, failure to yield right of way, DUI and no proof of insurance.

Bobby Ray Mayes, 55, 397 Sones Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested on Aug. 26, by Picayune PD for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Kenneth Harold Mitchell, 49, 144 Van Spence Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 26, for DUI.

Joshua Ramon Smith, 38, 15 Lasha Rd., Apt. 6; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 26, for contempt of court.

Timothy Wheat, 38, 1429 Elks Lake Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 26, for disorderly conduct and DUI.

Kevin Jovani Zavala Escalante, 30, homeless; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 28, for disorderly conduct.

Dominique Lavon Hendershot, 24, 36 Pittman Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 28, for contempt of court.

Phillip D. Smith, 50, 7402 Highway 43 N., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 28, for domestic violence.

Gregory Samuel Cook, 61, 107 Jasmine Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 29, for controlled substance violation.

Shane Davis, 22, 143 Old Crossroads West; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 29, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Amanda Michelle Molina, 33, 12 B. Dylan Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 29, for two counts of contempt of court.

Mohammed Albaadany, 43, 4302 N. Hills, St. Meridian; arrested by MHP on Aug. 30, for foreign fugitive warrant, no tag and trafficking a controlled substance.

Dheya Allahabi, 34, 585 Pippins Rd., Meridian; arrested by MHP on Aug. 30, for trafficking a controlled substance.

Terrell Conway, 20, 406 Clark Ave., Pass Christian; arrested by MDOC on Aug. 30, for probation violation.

Lucille Michelle Faggard, 58, 121 St. Mitia, Columbia; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for commercial burglary.

Shaun Hobgood, 42, 2607 Highway 21, Mandeville, La.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for contempt of court.

Bruce Martin Loga, 61, 98 Quail Court A&B; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for trespassing, petit larceny and surrendered bond.

Malik Abdul Rahim, 21, 55 Bridgefield Court, Hattiesburg; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for obstructing justice.

Nathaniel Scott Rayner, 35, 54 Blake Byrd Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Kyle Lee Watts, 24, 3128 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 30, for court order.

Keri Annie Armstrong, 39, 126 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 31, for domestic violence and surrendered bond.

Alisha Marie Brumley, 30, 991 B Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 31, for DUI, driving while license suspended, no insurance, reckless driving, no seatbelt, improper turn, driving in more than one lane, improper lighting, careless driving and failure to dim headlights.

Alvin Edward Campo, 18, 22 Lovelace Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 31, for disorderly conduct.

Jeremy Revon Shaw, 39, 31577 Crane Creek Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on Aug. 31, for grand larceny and escape.

Vincent Josiah Stallings, 24, 1305 Ausborn Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on Aug. 31, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct.