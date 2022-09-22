For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I

have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:6-7

Anthony Tyson was born on July 20, 1971 to the late Alfreda Magee Tyson and Willie R. Tyson. He

transitioned on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Slidell, LA with his family by his side.

He was fondly known as “Twin” and was an avid New England Patriot fan, but most of all he loved his

family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Adam Tyson and Andrew Tyson; three sisters,

Mattie, Dorothy and Pastorian Magee.

Anthony leaves to cherish his loving memories, his children, Tavonn (Brittany) Tyson, Anthony Tyson,

Marquis Patton, Amarion Tyson; his brother, Jeffrey (Renea) Tyson; his sisters, Ruthanna Tyson; a host of

nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Pastor Rev. Louis Thomas will officiate at the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home