Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher Earns Ranking in ITA Preseason Poll

TEMPE, Ariz. – Ole Miss women’s tennis sophomore Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher secured a position within the 2022-23 ITA Preseason Rankings as released by the ITA on Tuesday.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced individual rankings on Tuesday, including singles, doubles and newcomer polls. Leclercq leads the Rebels in rankings after tied for No. 111 in the singles standings.

During her freshman campaign, Leclercq earned an overall record of 13-11 in singles with an 8-7 dual record in singles. She earned two ranked singles victories and competed primarily at No. 2 singles. Leclercq won two consolation singles matches at ITA Southern Championships, earning her first career ranked win by defeating Auburn’s No. 116 Yu Chen in straight-set tiebreaks.

