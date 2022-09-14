Aldermen hold special call meeting to approve budget

During Monday’s special call meeting, the Poplarville Board of Aldermen approved and adopted its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. They also acknowledged and echoed the sentiment of the Pearl River County Supervisors declaring this week as Chapel Hart week, which began on Sept. 11 and will end Sept. 17, 2022.

All members of the Board voted to adopt the budget except Anne Gendusa Smith. Alderman Kevin Tillman Sr. was not in attendance for Monday’s meeting.

“It’s an excellent budget I just don’t approve the mileage,” Smith said.

The general funds covering 12 departments combined for a total of $3,031,021 in projected expenditures. Add in the debt service funds (2019 GO bond and College Square TIF Bond), Capital Project funds (GO Bond Paving and MIMA) and water funds, the grand total of all funds comes to $5.2 million in projected expenditures. Expected revenues are expected to be the same as expenses.

The budget included a proposed five mill increase.

Budget by department breakdown

The Mayor and Board – $109,974.

City Court – $91,451

Administration – $307,852

Police Department – $756,769

Animal Control – $500

Fire Department – $462,845

Code Enforcement – $18,279

Street Department – $443,418

Garbage Collection – $197,184

Parks, Recreation, Library – $108,727

Cemetery – $20,000

Airport – $3,500

Debt Service

2019 General obligation bonds – $123,803 ($1,030,000 remaining as of Sept. 8, 2022).

College Square TIF Bond – $77,596.59 ($548,787 remaining as of Sept. 8, 2022).

MIMA Project Funds – $331,841. Projects to be considered, North Main Street, North Jackson Street, W. North Street, Roy Street, and citywide asphalt and paving maintenance.

ARPA Cares Act Project Fund – $715,228

Water and Sewer – $1,291,174.