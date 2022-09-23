Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location

During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.

The Board also had a long discussion with Control System INC Todd Warren, after which the Board made a motion to so more research on updating their SCADA System (supervisory control and data acquisition). SCADA provides real time notifications to the Public Works Department regarding water leaks, power outages and more that may concern Poplarville residents.

The also Board approved a motion to surplus six police vehicles, a camper trailer and a pallet of old and outdated electronics. All the vehicles are currently no longer in use and while some still run the rest are only good for scrap. Wolf River LLC will hold the auction in Poplarville in October. With the items being surpluses the Board then approved a motion to hire Wolf River LLC to conduct a public auction of these items. Police Chief Daniel Collier said he is open to receiving any dollar amount for these items at the auction. All money collected will go to the Police Department for use in the general budget.

During discussion of the departmental reports, the Board approved a motion to move firefighter Kevin Briggs into the Deputy Chief position and move current Deputy Chief Jason Mitchell back into the position of regular firefighter. They also approved adding volunteer firefighter Cameron Ladner to part time status.

City Clerk Marnie Ready asked the Board to decide on a curfew for Halloween trick or treat. The curfew for door-to-door trick or treating was then set for 9 a.m. on Halloween day.

Three event requests were accepted during Tuesday’s meeting.

Simply Meals, a new restaurant located on Main Street in Poplarville, will have a grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Poplarville First United Methodist Church was approved by the Board to host a ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event at the Town Green. All pets will be blessed via prayer on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2 -3 p.m.

The Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual Witches Ride Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4 -5 p.m.

In other business, the Board accepted the claims docket in the amount of $32,324 and accepted an audit from Auditor Jabe Mills of Topp McWhorter Harvey.