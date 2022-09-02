AccelerateMS Announces $8 million Investment in Career Coaches for 125 Mississippi High Schools

Jackson, MS – AccelerateMS is happy to announce an $8M investment in Mississippi high schools to support a significant expansion of the career coach program in Mississippi public high schools.

The program, created through House Bill 1388 and funded through House Bill 1517 of the 2022 Legislative Session, aims to connect and prepare high school students with Mississippi’s most in- demand careers. The $8M project is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Through the work of local leaders in Northeast Mississippi and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, our state has built a career coaching model that is transforming the future for students in our K-12 system,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This dramatic expansion is a direct investment in the future of thousands of Mississippi students and will impact our state for decades to come.”

As a result of this and other projects, Mississippi’s career coach program is increasing by 500% from 25 coaches to approximately 150 coaches throughout the state.

“We believe that access to one-on-one career coaching will open the eyes of Mississippi high school students to the kinds of high-tech, high-skill jobs available, right here, at home,” said AccelerateMS Executive Director Ryan Miller. “We’ve seen this model create positive impact in communities across the state and believe that – with support from elected officials and members of business and industry – this program will continue to take that impact and grow it exponentially.”

Pending finalization of subgrant agreements and proof of procurement compliance in hiring coaches, money will be awarded to seven grantee organizations, which are slated to hire and deploy career coaches to approximately 125 schools covering 75 school districts in 51 Mississippi counties. Those organizations include:

* Central Mississippi Planning and Development District * Economic Development Authority of Jones County

* North Central Planning and Development District

* Simpson County Development Foundation

* South Delta Planning and Development District

* South Mississippi Planning and Development District * Three Rivers Planning and Development District