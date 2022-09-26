Absentee ballots now available for November election

JACKSON – In-person and mail-in absentee ballots are now available through your county circuit clerk’s office for the November general and special election to be held on November 8, 2022.

To verify eligibility, Mississippians can utilize the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact their local circuit clerk. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by your circuit clerk.

For those who cannot visit their circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Saturday, October 29, 2022, and November 5, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s website. For a sample ballot specific to you, contact your local circuit clerk.

In order to vote in the November election, Mississippians must be registered to vote by October 10, 2022.

The Secretary of State’s Office serves as the primary, trusted source for election information. Visit our Y’all Vote website (yallvote.ms) for a variety of helpful resources including Frequently Asked Questions for absentee voting and contact information for county election officials.

For voter registration or elections questions, contact ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.