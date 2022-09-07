2022 Labor Day holiday travel enforcement period concluded

JACKSON, Miss -The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) concluded the 2022 Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Monday at midnight. The enforcement period began on Friday September 2nd at 6:00 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued a total of 10,026 citations, made 270 arrests for impaired driving and cited 1089 motorist for occupant restraint violations. MHP also investigated 143 crashes resulting in 46 injuries with 3 fatal crashes and 3 deaths. The fatal crashes occurred in George,Washington, and Lauderdale Counties.

In addition, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Division conducted inspections on commercial motor vehicles over the holiday period.

FATAL CRASH PRESS RELEASE: GEORGE COUNTY 9/3/2022

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, at approximately 5 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 613 in George County.

A 2007 Chevrolet HHR driven by 69-year-old James Holifield of Lucedale, MS, traveled South on Highway 613 when it collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by 43-year-old Johnathan Dungan of Lucedale, MS, traveling North. James Holifield received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

FATAL CRASH PRESS RELEASE: WASHINGTON COUNTY 9/4/2022

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 2:36 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 82 in Washington County.

A 2012 Lexus ES driven by 44-year-old Marcus Flowers of Leland, MS, was traveling west on Highway 82 when it collided with a 2020 Dodge Charger driven by 36-year-old Joseph Hudson, of Greenville, MS, traveling east on Highway 82. Marcus Flowers received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

FATAL CRASH PRESS RELEASE: LAUDERDALE COUNTY 9/5/2022

On Monday, September 5, 2022, at approximately 2:52 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 80 in Lauderdale County.

A 2018 Ford Fusion driven by 33-year-old Cassie Warbington of Meridian, MS,

traveled west on Highway 80 when it collided with a Massey Ferguson tractor driven by 74- year-old David Gaddis, of Meridian, MS, traveling west on Highway 80. Mr.

Gaddis received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol