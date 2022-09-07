2022-23 SEC and Non-Conference Home Schedules

STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State men’s basketball program unveiled its 2022-23 SEC slate and its non-conference home schedule on Wednesday.

The SEC office and its television partners will reveal game times and television network assignments at a later date.

In two short months, Mississippi State will open its 2022-23 campaign and play its first game of the Chris Jans era versus Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 7), a 2022 NCAA Tournament participant from the Southland Conference, at Humphrey Coliseum.

Fans can purchase season tickets through Mississippi State’s Athletic Ticket Office starting as low as $155 at www.HailState.com/tickets or by calling (662) 325-2600/(888) 463-2947 (GO DAWGS) for the program’s much-anticipated first season under Coach Jans.

As previously released, Mississippi State’s 18-game SEC schedule includes at least one matchup with all 13 league foes. The Bulldogs have home-and-home meetings with 2022 NCAA Tournament squads Alabama and Tennessee in addition to Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Mississippi State will look to take advantage of its home court with four of its first seven league games inside the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum. The schedule balances out for the Bulldogs with four of their final seven SEC contests on the road.

Mississippi State embarks into SEC action with a home matchup against Alabama (Dec. 28). It marks the ninth time overall and the first time since 2016-17 that the Bulldogs will meet the Crimson Tide in their SEC opener.

January’s schedule has Saturday home dates with Ole Miss (Jan. 7) and Florida (Jan. 21) sandwiched between at midweek matchup with Tennessee (Jan. 17), the 2022 SEC Tournament champion.

The Bulldogs have January return trips to Tennessee (Jan. 3) and Alabama (Jan. 25) along with road tilts at Georgia (Jan. 11), defending SEC regular season champion Auburn (Jan. 14) and South Carolina (Jan. 31).

The February slate begins with three of the first four games at home against Missouri (Feb. 4), LSU (Feb. 8) and Kentucky (Feb. 15). State’s last two outings at The Hump are versus Texas A&M (Feb. 25) and South Carolina (Feb. 28).

The Bulldogs will make second half SEC road stops at Arkansas (Feb. 11) who has appeared in consecutive NCAA Elite Eights coupled with Ole Miss (Feb. 18), Missouri (Feb. 21) and Vanderbilt (March 4).

The 2023 SEC Tournament returns to Bridgestone Arena, home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, March 8-12. The Music City will serve as the home for the five-day event through 2029-30.

Following the 2022-23 season opener with Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Nov. 7), the Bulldogs also play host to Arkansas Pine Bluff (Nov. 13), South Dakota (Nov. 17), Omaha (Nov. 28), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 3) and Nicholls State (Dec. 17) at Humphrey Coliseum.

Once again, the Maroon and White is scheduled to play a non-conference game at Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. The Bulldogs have traveled to the capital city during eight of the last nine seasons. Furter details for State’s mid-December non-conference matchup in Jackson will be announced at a later date.

Mississippi State’s non-conference slate is already highlighted by a Saturday SEC/Big 12 matchup with TCU (Jan. 28), a consensus top 25 preseason pick. The Bulldogs also have a return trip to Big Ten country to meet Minnesota (Dec. 11) to complete a home-and-home series.

Mississippi State will take on Marquette (Nov. 21) from the BIG EAST Conference, a program who has appeared in three of the last five NCAA Tournaments, to open the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff. The Bulldogs also have a guaranteed matchup with either Georgia Tech or Utah (Nov. 23) in Fort Myers.

Mississippi State has a neutral site matchup with Drake (Dec. 20) who has averaged 23.8 wins per season going back to 2019-20 at Battle in the Vault hosted by Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Bulldogs also will square off with another quality mid-major opponent during the season’s first week at the Wells Fargo Center, home of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Visit www.HailState.com for the latest news and information on the men’s basketball program. Fans also can follow the program on its social media outlets by searching ‘HailStateMBK’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.