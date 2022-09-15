15th District Attorney announces guilty plea in Foxworth DUI death

Published 3:56 pm Monday, September 26, 2022

By Special to the Item

Columbia, Mississippi: Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces on Friday 23, 2022, Jeremy Lavell Stringer, 36, of Foxworth, Mississippi was sentenced to 25 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve and 5 years post-release supervision by Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell after Stringer pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI Causing Death, a violent felony.

On July 12, 2021, Jeremey Stringer was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol concentration of .188% when he negligently struck a four-wheeler on Pickwick Road and caused the death of driver of the four-wheeler. Her name was Mia, and she was only 14-years-old when her life was tragically taken.

