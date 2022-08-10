PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast head football coach Jack Wright has rounded out his 2022 coaching staff by adding a former star Bulldog linebacker and a young offensive line coach who knows the MACCC and state of Mississippi well.

Cavellis Luckett comes back to his alma mater to be linebackers coach, and Jack Chavis will be the tight ends/fullback coach.

Luckett was an All-Region linebacker who went on to spend time with the Baltimore Ravens after a stellar two seasons at Middle Tennessee.

“Cavellis is a guy who bleeds Blue and Gold,” Wright said. “He played at a high level here on a couple of great teams. He’s very enthusiastic about working with football players at Gulf Coast. He’s got a ton of experience playing in this league and being from Mississippi. He got a Division I scholarship out of playing in this league, so he knows how the process works to get these guys from high school, through our school and on to the next level.”

Luckett had more than 150 tackles during his two seasons at Gulf Coast, including 17 for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception. He earned First Team All-MACJC and NJCAA All-Region after his sophomore season in 2013, helping to lead Gulf Coast to an 8-2 record and a No. 9 finish in the NJCAA rankings.

At MTSU, he played in all 25 games, starting all 13 as a senior and three the previous season. He had 72 tackles in his final season, second-most on the team, and had five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. He earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. As a junior, he finished fifth on the team with 57 tackles and helped get MTSU to the Bahamas Bowl.

Luckett signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and was making waves in camp when an injury ended his NFL dreams.

He went on to play indoor football before starting his coaching career at his high school alma mater in 2019. He was again linebackers coach in 2021 at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

In high school, Luckett lettered in football and basketball at McComb. He was the football team’s defensive MVP for three seasons and won the team spirit award in basketball.

Luckett has an associate’s degree from Gulf Coast and a bachelor’s in physical education from MTSU.

Jack Chavis begins his first year back in the MACCC as a coach at Gulf Coast in 2022. He will oversee the Bulldogs’ fullbacks and tight ends. The former Holmes offensive lineman returns after spending the spring at NAIA Friends University.

“He has a real strong run-game background as an offensive line coach. He’s a great fit with his Mississippi connections, his knowledge of the junior college system and his youth will allow him to connect with our players. That will help me get my message to his position group.”

That was his first coaching job after finishing his playing career at Mississippi College, where he played in 16 games on the offensive line with seven starts. In 2019, he helped the offense produce 26.2 points and 223 rushing yards per game. MC led the conference in rushing both seasons and finished third in NCAA Division II in 2021. He transferred to Kennesaw State University after being a two-year starter at Holmes Community College. Holmes led the country in rushing yards when he was a freshman and finished third in the NJCAA his second season.

Chavis played at Prentiss Christian, where he earned MAIS All-State honors and played in the MAIS All-Star Game. He was District 4-AA Lineman of the Year.

Chavis got his associate’s degree at Holmes and a bachelor’s in history from Mississippi College. He’s pursuing a master’s in strategic leadership from Friends.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.