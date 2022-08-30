Woodard II Shines For USA Basketball

STARKVILLE – Robert Woodard II provided a lift off the bench for USA Basketball during the second round of 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifying.

Woodard II averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds per game as the United States routed Uruguay (105-71 on 08/25) and Columbia (95-77 on 08/29). He connected on 8-of-14 from the floor and provided a solid all-around outing with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists versus Uruguay.

USA Basketball returns to 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifying with a pair of matchups against Brazil (11/11) and Columbia (11/14) in the third round.

Previously, Woodard II won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2015 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Over the weekend, USA Basketball announced that Craig Sword has made the 12-man roster for the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup from Sept. 2-11 in Recife, Brazil.

Mississippi State’s 2022-23 non-conference schedule also features a SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup with TCU, a consensus top 25 preseason pick, on Saturday, January 28 at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs also have a return trip slated at Minnesota on Sunday, December 11. State is joined by Georgia Tech, Marquette and Utah at the 2022 Fort Myers Tipoff from November 21-23.

The Maroon and White also has learned its 2022-23 SEC opponents. State will welcome 2022 NCAA postseason participants Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M in addition to Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina to Humphrey Coliseum.

