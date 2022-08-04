Women’s Golf Releases 2022-23 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team has officially released its 10-tournament schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, head coach Kory Henkes announced on Friday.

To open up their fall season, the Rebels will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to compete in the Cougar Classic (Sept. 12-13) hosted by the College of Charleston at Yeaman’s Hall Club. Ole Miss will then follow this up by heading to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where the tournament will have all three rounds broadcast live on the Golf Channel from Blessings Golf Club.

The Rebels’ fall season will then head right into their back yard with The Ally (Oct. 17-18) at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi. This will mark the second time that Ole Miss has participated in the Mississippi State-hosted tournament, with the Rebels having competed in the 2020 installment just two years ago, where they finished fourth.

To wrap up the fall season, the Rebels will head abroad to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for The Battle at the Beach (Oct. 28-30) at Club Campestre. The last time the Rebels took part in the tournament was in 2019, where Ole Miss took home both the team and individual titles.

Opening back up in spring, the Rebels continue their international stint with a pair of foriegn tournaments first with the Collegiate Invitational (Feb. 5-6) in Guadalajara, Mexico, followed by the Nexus Collegiate Invitational (Feb. 13-15) at Albany Golf Club in Albany, Bahamas.

Ole Miss will then return to the States to close out the remainder of the spring season, with the team loading back up for the Gators Invitational (March 4-5) in Gainesville, Florida. The Rebels will then look to defend their 2021-22 team victory at the Valspar Augusta Invitational (March 11-12) at Forest Hills Golf Club.

The Rebels will then cap off their regular season with a trip back to assistant coach Zack Siefert ‘s alma mater, as the team travels to Clemson, South Carolina, to take part in the Clemson Invitational (March 24-26).

Postseason play will then open up for the Rebels with the SEC Championship (April 12-16) at Greystone Golf Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

